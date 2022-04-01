USMNT's World Cup schedule: Americans to face England, Iran and another European team

Just days after the United States men's national team qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we now know who they will play in Qatar. On Friday, the draw took place, giving us the schedule for the red, white and blue as they return to the cup after missing out in 2018. The U.S. were placed in Group B and will face England, Iran and a team to be determined. The last opponent will be the victory of a European playoff with Wales, Scotland and Ukraine being the possible opponents. Gregg Berhalter's team will play at the tournament after a...



