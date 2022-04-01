Wasting Away In Biden/Pelosiville! US Treasury 10Y-2Y Yield Curve INVERTS As Real Average Hourly Earnings Decline -2.678% YoY (30Y Mortgage Rate Rises To 4.90%)

April 1, 2022

Wasting away again in Biden/Pelosiville, looking for my lost inexpensive gasoline and food. Some people say that Putin is to blame, but we know its Biden/Pelosi’s fault. The US Treasury 10Y-2Y yield curve just inverted, generally a precursor to a recession. Called it, nothing but net! Meanwhile, today’s jobs report shows that Bidenflation is crushing America’s wage growth. While average hourly earnings grew to 5.6% YoY, we are still seeing inflation growing at 7.9% YoY meaning that inflation is reeling hurting the middle class and lower-income households. The good news is that the U-3 unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, almost...



