Watch Live: DOJ To Announce “Significant Firearms Trafficking Enforcement Action”
Tyler Durden Fri, 04/01/2022 - 13:11
Update (1338ET): In what was expected to be an announcement on unserialized guns, the DoJ's press conference, which was more than 20 minutes late (typical Biden administration), announced a new emphasis on gun trafficking.
* * *
The US government is expected to announce a "significant firearms trafficking enforcement action" at 1300 ET.
Watch today at 1:00pm ET: Justice Department officials and law enforcement partners will announce a significant firearms trafficking enforcement action. https://t.co/VOabbFCPRW— Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) April 1, 2022
Watch the DoJ press conference here:
