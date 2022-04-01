Watch Live: DOJ To Announce "Significant Firearms Trafficking Enforcement Action"

Update (1338ET): In what was expected to be an announcement on unserialized guns, the DoJ's press conference, which was more than 20 minutes late (typical Biden administration), announced a new emphasis on gun trafficking.

The US government is expected to announce a "significant firearms trafficking enforcement action" at 1300 ET.

Watch the DoJ press conference here: