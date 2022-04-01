White House Deploys Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider to Condemn ‘Scary’ Parental Rights in Education Laws

The White House on Thursday welcomed transgender Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider to the briefing room as part of their recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility. Amy Schneider stepped up to the briefing room podium after visiting the White House with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Schneider did not meet with President Joe Biden, the White House confirmed. Schneider, a man who is living as a woman, took the crown for the highest earning female Jeopardy! contestant in December before losing his 40-game streak in January 2022. Standing in the briefing room, Schneider specifically condemned recent legislation passed in Republican state legislatures...



