Who Thinks Biden is a War Leader? – American Thinker

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

You have to wonder what great disconnect happened in the minds of conservatives who are agitating for war with Russia. Given their rhetoric, war is what they’re flirting with. Putin, per the invective, is a butcher, war criminal, Hitler clone, and madman. They want Putin exiled to Siberia or dead. They want a no-fly zone and Russian convoys bombed. Regime change in Russia is a must. Ukrainians alone aren’t going to make that happen. We must do more, they insist. Sounds like war talk, doesn’t it



Read More...