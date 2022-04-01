Will Smith announces resignation from Academy over Chris Rock slap

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Friday in the face of possible suspension or expulsion from the organization after he slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars last weekend. In a resignation statement, Smith said he would accept any consequences imposed by the Academy’s Board of Governors for his actions. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said in the statement, obtained by Variety. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived...



Read More...