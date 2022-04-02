A new treatment protocol for advanced head and neck cancer (Short trametinib treatments, not prolonged, lets anti-PD-1 therapy completely eliminate cancer)

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The current treatment of patients diagnosed with advanced or metastatic head and neck cancer (HNC) is ineffective. Researchers have investigated and validated a potential treatment combination against the aggressive disease driven by hyper-activation of a specific signaling pathway, which is found in over 40% of HNC patients. Specifically, the authors showed in pre-clinical HNC models that treating tumor-bearing mice with a therapy that blocks this signaling pathway, sensitizes tumors to the immunotherapy of anti-PD1, resulting in the disappearance of tumors after the therapy combination. This effective treatment was validated in four HNC cancer models, and most mice were cured with...



Read More...