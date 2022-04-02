Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 2-April-2022; 5th Sunday of Lent

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

April 3rd 2022 5th Sunday of Lent St. Richard of Chichester church, Buntingford, UK Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Violet First readingIsaiah 43:16-21 ©See, I am doing a new deed, and I will give my chosen people drinkThus says the Lord,who made a way through the sea,a path in the great waters;who put chariots and horse in the fieldand a powerful armywhich lay there never to rise again,snuffed out, put out like a wick:No need to recall the past,no need to think about what was done before.See, I am doing a new deed,even now it comes to light; can you not...



Read More...