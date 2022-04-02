Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 2-April-2022; commemoration of Saint Francis of Paola, hermit and saint

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

April 2nd 2022 commemoration of Saint Francis of Paola, hermit and saint The Church of Our Lady - Vor Frue Kirke, Aarhus, Denmark Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Violet First readingJeremiah 11:18-20 ©'Let us cut him off from the land of the living, so that his name may be quickly forgotten'The Lord revealed it to me; I was warned. O Lord, that was when you opened my eyes to their scheming. I for my part was like a trustful lamb being led to the slaughter-house, not knowing the schemes they were plotting against me, ‘Let us destroy the tree in its...



Read More...