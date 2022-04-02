Counting the Cost of Condemnation – A Homily for the 5th Sunday of Lent

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

This Sunday’s Mass features the well-known Gospel of the woman caught in adultery. In it, the Lord intimates to the men of His day that the severe punishment they want to mete out to this woman may be unwise given that they themselves must prepare for their own judgment.Before we examine the details, let’s consider a few background texts that may help us to better understand what Jesus is teaching. After each verse, I provide a brief commentary in red.Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy (Matt 5:7). Notice that it is the merciful who will obtain...



Read More...