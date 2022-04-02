Defense Department Announces $300 Million in Additional Assistance for Ukraine

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

This afternoon, April 1, the Department of Defense (DoD) notified Congress of additional assistance activities under authority provided by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). Through USAI, DoD will provide up to $300 million in security assistance to bolster Ukraine's capacity to defend itself. This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice. Capabilities in this package include: • Laser-guided rocket systems; • Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; • Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems; • Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; • Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled...



Read More...