Disinfectant use during pregnancy linked to childhood asthma and eczema

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Use of disinfectants by pregnant women may be a risk factor for asthma and eczema in their children, finds a population study. Exposure to disinfectants in the workplace has been linked to asthma and dermatitis previously in the workers exposed, but few studies have looked at pregnancy and the subsequent development of allergic disease in children. The odds of children having asthma or eczema were significantly higher if their mothers used disinfectant one to six times a week compared with the odds in children of mothers who never used disinfectants. There was an exposure-dependent relationship between prenatal exposure to disinfectants...



Read More...