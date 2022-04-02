Do Most Americans Accept the Woke Agenda?

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Beginning with the Obama presidency in 2009, progressivism and its surly companion, wokeness, invaded the American political landscape. Progressive liberals champion political correctness at the expense of free speech, Critical Race Theory at the expense of white people, and defunding the police at the expense of law and order. They characterize America as an evil society weighed down by oppression of minorities and women. “To be woke,” says Scott McConnell in The American Conservative, “is to believe that all social life is permeated by interlocking systems of oppression, and that overturning them is a moral imperative.” Progressivism has morphed into...



Read More...