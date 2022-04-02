Flood of Families Cancel Disney Memberships over Woke Company’s Leftist Agenda: ‘Walt Would Turn over In His Grave’

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A flood of families are canceling their Disney memberships — from amusement parks to Disney+ streaming — over the woke entertainment company’s leftist, LGBTQIA+ agenda, with one parent noting, “Walt would turn over in his grave” if he saw what Disney has become. Loyal Disney consumers and saying the company has gotten out of control with its wokeness in recent years and now they believe there’s a left-wing political agenda in virtually every facet of the company — from its movies, streaming service shows, to its theme parks and other offerings from its entertainment and media conglomerate. Last year, Disney...



Read More...