Florida Man Friday: the Groin Injury He'll Never Forget

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

No time for any fancy intro because this is the biggest Florida Man Friday ever. Let us begin as we always do with … The Most Florida Man Story Ever (This Week) Drunk Florida Man accidentally shoots himself in groin with stolen gun while trying to break into cars Oh no, Florida Man. Not that: Named as 21-year-old Xavier Matthews, the man was attempting a car burglary in the parking lot of a takeaway outlet in the city of Jacksonville in Florida when the accident happened. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told local station Action News Jax Matthews was found lying...



