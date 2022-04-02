Ghosts of Putin's Army: Columns of Russian armoured vehicles line the highways out of Kyiv in 'tank graveyards' as advancing Ukrainians find civilians shot with their hands tied behind their backs

April 2, 2022

Once-bustling highways on the outskirts of Kyiv have now become a graveyard for scores of Vladimir Putin's tanks as the Ukrainians continue their successful counterattacks around the capital. Columns of Russian armoured vehicles have been reduced to rubble as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's troops continue to repel Russian forces, and in some instances recapture roads and settlements near to Kyiv. As Ukrainian units advance, they're met with burned-out tanks and heavily-armoured personnel transport vehicles that line the roads once populated by commuters that would have been heading in or out of the capital. But far more grisly finds are being discovered...



