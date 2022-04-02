Globalisation ‘Over’ Thanks to Ukraine War, Declares Top Economist

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A leading economist has claimed that, in his view, economic globalisation is now ‘over’ as a result of the Ukraine war. Gabriel Felbermayr, a world-renowned economist who heads up the Austrian Institute for Economic Research (WIFO), has declared that globalisation is now “over” thanks to the ongoing war in Ukraine. ....snip Although the end of globalisation has been predicted many times before, Felbermayr’s warning matches those made by other groups and organisations, with Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine already causing serious issues for international trade. The supply of food is one major area where the war has already caused significant...



Read More...