Japan: No intention to withdraw from oil, LNG projects in Russia

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Japan's economy minister has reiterated that the country will not withdraw from oil and natural gas projects in Russia's Far East. Hagiuda Koichi says they are essential to securing energy supplies. He told reporters on Friday "Japan has stakes in both projects and has secured long-term supplies. The projects provide our country with energy at below-market prices, and soaring energy costs are making the projects more important." Hagiuda also said that Japan imports about 90 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East, and that the Sakhalin-1 project is an important energy source outside that region. He adds that...



