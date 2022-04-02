Ken Ham Announces New Movie Where Dinosaurs Get Loose On The Ark ‘Jurassic Ark’

April 2, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WILLIAMSTOWN, KY—Addressing a conference at the Ark Encounter today, Ken Ham revealed a teaser trailer for Answers in Genesis's next big project: a feature film titled Jurassic Ark. In the exciting, big-budget action movie, a rogue wave causes the raptor cages on the ark to topple over, releasing the dinos to roam the boat ship and stalk its eight terrified passengers.

The post Ken Ham Announces New Movie Where Dinosaurs Get Loose On The Ark 'Jurassic Ark' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...