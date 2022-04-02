Lithuania ceasing all Russian gas imports for domestic needs (first European country)

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Lithuania will no longer import Russian gas to meet its domestic needs, becoming the first country in Europe to have secured its independence from Russian supplies, the country's energy ministry said on Saturday. All natural gas for Lithuanian domestic consumption will be imported via the liquified natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the port of Klaipeda, the ministry said in a statement. "From this month on - no more Russian gas in Lithuania," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted on Saturday, saying the country is breaking "energy ties with the aggressor".



