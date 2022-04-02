Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers speech saying anti-Russia sanctions are failing

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

While speaking to Ukrainian refugees near Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said sanctions against Russia are failing. “The sanctions we have imposed so far don’t work. The best evidence is the ruble exchange rate. {It} has returned to the level it was before the Russian aggression against Ukraine. It means that all economic, financial, budgetary, and monetary measures have not worked as some leaders wished." Japanese Economic Minister Hagiuda Koichi announced yesterday that Japan would continue buying oil and natural gas from Russia. Siegfried Russwurm, the Federation of German Industries (BDI) president, says that a proposed embargo on Russian...



