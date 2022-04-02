Pray For The Peace of Jerusalem(4/2/22)[Prayer]

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pray For The Peace of JerusalemJudeA Call to Persevere 17 But, dear friends, remember what the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ foretold. 18 They said to you, “In the last times there will be scoffers who will follow their own ungodly desires.” 19 These are the people who divide you, who follow mere natural instincts and do not have the Spirit. 20 But you, dear friends, by building yourselves up in your most holy faith and praying in the Holy Spirit, 21 keep yourselves in God’s love as you wait for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ to...



Read More...