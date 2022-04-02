Rachel Levine Is 100% Woman And We Are Sorry For Calling Her A Man

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

We, The Babylon Bee, have decided to issue an apology. After being caught in a culture-war whirlwind of hatred and bigotry, we published an article naming Rachel Levine our "Man of the Year." Sometimes, even satirists make mistakes. Our misgendering headline was hateful, insensitive, and cruel. Rachel Levine is 100% a real, actual woman. We were absolutely wrong to say otherwise. We understand now that our attempt at comedy was really "punching down" at a wealthy and powerful government trans woman official, and we have no excuse. We went too far. We apologize to the trans community. We apologize to...



Read More...