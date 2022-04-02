The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Republican lawmaker calls out Biden administration for turning intelligence agencies on US citizens

April 2, 2022   |   Tags:
Rep. Chris Stewart called out the Biden administration Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for turning the intelligence community against American citizens, rather than their intended purpose of focusing on foreign threats. "[Intelligence agencies were] never, ever intended to look at U.S. persons until this [Biden] administration comes along and says, you know, those other threats are important, but the real threat we're worried about is domestic violent extremism; White supremacy," Stewart said. "And because this White supremacy threat is so great – which by the way, is nonsense – now we need to use the power… we give the National...


