Russian operatives sent 5,000 text messages in a failed attempt to incite Ukrainians to attack their own capitol

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine's intelligence service accused Russian operatives of creating a bot farm that sent 5,000 SMS messages to Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers encouraging them to defect and surrender to the Russians. On Thursday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Facebook that the Security Service of Ukraine had managed to shut down the Russian bot farm, or "special information operation," which aimed to "shake the moral and psychological state of the Ukrainian security forces." According to Ukrainian Armed Forces' Facebook post, the message read, "The outcome of events is predetermined! Be prudent and refuse to support nationalism and discredited leaders...



Read More...