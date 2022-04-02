The US is helping transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to support its defenses against Russia, report says

The US is planning to work with allies to assist in the transfer of Soviet-made tanks to Ukrainian forces, an unnamed US official told The New York Times. It's the first time the US has helped deliver tanks to Ukraine since Russia invaded and comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his requests for the West to send tanks and planes. In a late-night speech delivered earlier this week, Zelenskyy asked if the West was afraid of Russia given the "ping-pong" discussions about supplying Ukraine with weapons. "So who runs the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow because of intimidation?"...



