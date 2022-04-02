Top NYC health official sparks outrage after she refers to whites as 'birthing people' but calls pregnant blacks and Hispanics 'mothers' in tweet

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

New York City's top health official sparked outrage for a series of tweets where she referred to whites as 'birthing people' and blacks and Hispanics as 'mothers' On March 23 Dr. Michelle Morse, the first medical officer at the NYC Department of Health tweeted about the expansion of a new citywide 'birth equity' initiative. In her tweets Morse, who also works as the department's deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness, refers to one group of moms by the woke term 'birthing people' and black and Hispanics as 'mothers' 'The urgency of this moment is clear....



Read More...