Two people arrested after Peoria Chuck E. Cheese brawl

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Chaos at the Peoria Chuck E. Cheese where food, drinks, and punches were thrown. Police said one adult and one juvenile were arrested at that location and the night before 6 people were arrested at another fight at the Landmark Recreation Center. Residents said the fighting concerned them and made them rethink where and when they came out. “I find that I wouldn’t go to the mall at night time cause I know there was a lot of fights there too,” Mapleton resident Lisa Sweet said. “We want to go places with our families...



