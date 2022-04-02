VIDEO: CNN's John Avlon Hilariously Jumps the Gun with "WORSE THAN WATERGATE"

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

VIDEO"WORSE THAN WATERGATE!!!"Oh how the media loves to blurt out that worn phrase out every time there is a supposed conservative or Republican scandal. And among those was CNN's John Avlon who loudly proclaimed this to his dozens of viewers on March 30 in regards to a supposed gap in President Trump's phone log on January 6, 2021. Avlon and the rest of the media had already declared Trump guilty of something when just two days later Avlon's own network made a fool out of him and the others when on April Fools Day they issued a report that declared...



Read More...