When It Comes To The Public Indoctrination Of America’s Children, We Need To Take Action Against It, Not Praise It!

The planned scam-demic, the CONvids-1984, brought to light many glaring issues that no one seemed interested in tackling previously. Unfortunately, no one has appeared interested in truly addressing the issues now. Instead, the whining, crying, and moaning about these issues continue with people stagnated in their lamentations while the machine moves forward. In other words, …



Read More...