Zelenskyy fires two 'antihero' generals, calling them 'traitors'

April 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused two top generals on Thursday of being “traitors and “antiheroes.” Zelenskyy made the charges as he made public the news that he fired both military commanders, stripping them of their ranks. The two generals are Naumov Andriy Olehovych, chief of the Main Department of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine, and Kryvoruchko Serhiy Oleksandrovych, head of the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine for the Kherson region, according to the Washington Examiner. "Today, another decision was made regarding antiheroes. Now, I do not have time to deal with all the traitors. But...



