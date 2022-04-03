47 states have laws requiring students recite Pledge of Allegiance

April 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Texas teacher agreed to pay a $90,000 settlement this week after he was sued by a student on First Amendment grounds for requiring a class to write out the Pledge of Allegiance. The incident occurred in 2017 when teacher Benjie Arnold asked his class to write out the Pledge of Allegiance or receive a failing grade. The student, Mari Oliver, wrote a squiggly line on the paper, and failed the assignment as a result. Oliver, who is Black, refused to write out the pledge over religious and social justice reasons relating to the treatment of Black Americans in the...



Read More...