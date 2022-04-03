Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled after FDA detected carcinogen benzene and methanol

April 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Two lots of Disney-branded hand sanitizer featuring Mickey Mouse and baby Yoda from The Mandalorian have been voluntarily recalled by Best Brands Consumer Products, according to a company statement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). FDA testing detected the presence of benzene in The Mandalorian branded product and methanol in the Mickey Mouse version. The company was notified of the results in late February.



Read More...