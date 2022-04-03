Hope Solo Was Arrested On Child Abuse Charges After She Was Found Passed Out In A Car With Her Children_(Former US Scoccer golie)

Hope Solo, a former goalkeeper for the US women's national soccer team, was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of her car with her 2-year-old twins in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina. Police in Winston-Salem arrested the 40-year-old on Thursday on charges of driving while impaired, resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor child abuse, the Associated Press reported. Solo had allegedly been passed out for more than an hour with the engine of the vehicle running while her two young children were in the backseat when she was noticed by a passerby. AP reported...



