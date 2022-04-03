It’s Not Just the US: Excess Deaths Skyrocket Worldwide in 2021 Following Rollout of the Experimental Covid Vaccine

April 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Over the past several months a worrying trend has emerged – people are dropping dead at an unprecedented clip, and it has little to do with Covid-19.In fact, the spike almost perfectly coincides with the rollout of the experimental mRNA Covid vaccines.As the Gateway Pundit reported last month, excess deaths in the US have skyrocketed across all age groups, especially among young people between the ages of 25 and 44. This particular group has experienced a record-shattering 84% increase in excess deaths, according to the latest data from the CDC.Unsurprisingly, this concerning trend isn’t just affecting the United States.Countries across...



Read More...