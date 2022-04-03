Mexico village a ghost town after killings and cartel warning: "Either you leave or you'll die"

April 3, 2022

Escorted by heavily armed soldiers, a Mexican farmer returns to his ransacked ranch house near the front line of a war between drug cartels, whose acronyms are scrawled on bullet-pocked walls. Recently recaptured by the security forces, Palmas Altas in the northern state of Zacatecas is now a ghost town, apart from a few well-fed dogs walking under a blazing sun. A burnt-out pickup truck is left abandoned at the entrance to the village, which sits on an arid plateau at the foot of mountains. Graffiti signed "CJNG" warns that the area is under the control of the Jalisco New...



