NYC's top doc apologizes to black and Hispanic 'birthing people' for calling them 'mothers'

April 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Dr. Michelle Morse, the chief medical officer at New York City's Department of Health, has received sharp criticism for describing pregnant women differently along lines of race, choosing to call pregnant white women "birthing people" while referencing pregnant women of color as "mothers" in a late March tweet. Since the city's top doctor's March 23 tweet, a DOH spokesman called Morse's post an "oversight" and said "we apologize for inadvertently gendering Black and Puerto Rican birthing people," according to the New York Post. Morse had been sharing a number of tweets in which she advocated for increased allocation of goods...



