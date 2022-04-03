One killed, 11 sent to hospital in Dallas concert shooting

April 3, 2022

One person was killed and 11 others were wounded in a shooting at a concert in the Dallas, Tex. area early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a call about a shooting at a trail ride and concert on Sunday. Officers found the body of a male near the stage who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was later identified as 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore.



