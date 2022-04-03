Putin's war in Ukraine puts Germany's Greens in a tight spot

April 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Anti-nuke, anti-war, pro-planet: These are tough days for Germany's Greens, who have long stood for disarmament and renewable energy. Now governing in a crisis, they find themselves needing to go the opposite way. It's not easy being Green. No one feels that these days quite like Robert Habeck, the environmentalist party's former co-chief. Now, as Germany's economic affairs and climate action minister, he oversees weapons exports and works to secure energy supply for the country. That was before inflation and energy prices, both already reaching all-time highs, bounced even higher as a result of the war and the West's dramatic...



Read More...