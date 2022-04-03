The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Sacramento Mass Shooting: 6 Killed, 15 Injured As Gunfire Erupts Near Capitol Building 

April 3, 2022   |   Tags:
Sacramento Mass Shooting: 6 Killed, 15 Injured As Gunfire Erupts Near Capitol Building 

Update (1030ET): Here are live feeds from the mass shooting scene in downtown Sacramento. 

* * * 

Police in Sacramento said at least 15 people were shot, including six deceased. The mass shooting occurred in the city's downtown district in the early morning hours of Sunday. 

Sacramento Police tweeted the shooting location, at the intersection of 10th and J Streets, down the street from the California State Capitol Building. 

A video posted on Twitter allegedly shows a fight broke out. Then moments later, gunfire erupted, along with the sound of automatic gunfire. 

Another video shows the incident area around 0300 local time with a large police presence and the capitol building in the background. Some say at least 50 rounds were fired in a matter of seconds. 

More footage of the incident area. 

At least one person on the scene said, "reports indicate a person in a car pulled out an automatic weapon and started shooting into a crowd gathered outside El Santo Restaurant & Ultralounge in the Downtown area of Sacramento." 

Police provided limited details about the mass shooting but said in a tweet that a "large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."

*Developing 

Tyler Durden Sun, 04/03/2022 - 10:43


Read More...

Tags:

Leave Your Comment