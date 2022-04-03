Stop and fill the tank Joe! (Sunbray)

April 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. Hebrews 12:2 (King James Version) Dementia Joe has handled the energy crisis worse than he handled the Mexican’s border and Trashcanistan. Can we have a do-over on January 6th and have a real investigation into the accuracy of the count in the battleground states. Not saying they were cheating however it seems they were finding votes with pretty wet ink. For whatever...



