Sunflower oil: UK bottler has a few weeks' supply left

April 3, 2022

The biggest cooking oil bottler for UK shops has said it only has a few weeks' supply of sunflower oil left. Ukraine and Russia produce most of the world's sunflower oil and the war is disrupting exports, said Edible Oils. The company, which packages oil for 75% of the UK retail market, is ramping up supplies of other oils for shoppers. ... "From a UK consumer perspective, sunflower oil is the biggest oil. It's used more than anything else."



