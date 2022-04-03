The Tell All Book that Tells All

For those of you familiar with my work on the Cloward Piven Strategy of Manufactured Crisis, you may be interested to know that I wrote a new book: Who Was Karl Marx? The Men, the Motives and the Menace Behind Today's Rampaging American Left. It summarizes my decades of study of communism and the American Left, and describes what is going on today, how we got here, who got us here, what were their motives and the longest chapter offers some ideas on how to get us out of this ungodly mess.



