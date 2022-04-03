Trevor Noah riffs on inflation, COVID and the Oscars slap in Grammy opening

April 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Trevor Noah kicked off the Grammy Awards with a series of rapid-fire references to inflation, the coronavirus pandemic, and Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap in the first few moments of the annual music spectacle. “The Daily Show” host launched the 64th annual awards show from Las Vegas on Sunday by introducing the group Silk Sonic. “A dynamic duo who are single-handedly bringing back the 70’s — which might explain all the inflation,” Noah cracked.



