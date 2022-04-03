Violent Ramadan: Severe clashes at Nablus Gate

April 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Hundreds of Arab rioters clashed with security forces in Jerusalem - three were arrested and further arrests are expected and bottles and stones were thrown at police officers and passers-by At the Nablus Gate in Jerusalem, hundreds of Arabs riot (Sunday, April 3, 2002) and confront the police. Some even beat cops. Police forces arrested three rioters who threw stones and objects at police officers and passers-by. The police were prepared in advance with increased forces in the area, in the shadow of the current wave of terrorism. A police spokesman said that "while many policemen are working to enable...



