West Philadelphia Daycare Robbed At Gunpoint, Suspects Use Pepper Spray In Room Full Of Toddlers: Police

April 3, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a terrifying afternoon at a West Philadelphia daycare center. Young children were inside the Munchkins to Masterminds Daycare on West Girard Avenue when armed robbers held up the building and released pepper spray. Staff and toddlers were checked out at the daycare. No one was injured. Police say this was all over an iPad. “It’s just a tragedy that this happened here in our neighborhood,” a woman said. A West Philadelphia daycare was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day when toddlers were inside. “Like who would think to do that?” a woman...



