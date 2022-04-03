Which Nations Are On Russia's "Unfriendly" List?

On May 13, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law the List of Unfriendly Nations, which included the United States and the Czech Republic.

On March 5, 2022, as Russia’s military operation in Ukraine progressed, the list was updated to include 45 more nations and jurisdictions.

The countries and territories mentioned in the list have imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia.

Source