‘As many as possible, as soon as possible’: Democrats scramble to confirm Biden’s judicial nominees before November

Voting to advance Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the main event when the Senate Judiciary Committee meets Monday. But the committee will also be sending to the Senate floor several other federal judge nominees, as Democrats push to keep the judiciary confirmation machinery cranking while Jackson dominated the spotlight. There are 108 current or expected lower court vacancies now pending, 84 of them openings for which a nominee has not yet been named. The general time crunch is being further complicated by the procedural tactics Republicans can employ to slow a nominee’s path to confirmation, in...



