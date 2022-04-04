Biden DOJ Warns Red States Not To Restrict ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Trans Kids

April 4, 2022

The Biden administration's Justice Department warned states across the country on Thursday that any legislative attempt to limit access to sex-change therapies or operations for children could violate federal law. The letter to state attorneys general from Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, states that any effort to restrict procedures available to "transgender youth" amounts to "unlawful discrimination based on their gender identity, including when seeking gender-affirming care." Governors in several states have signed laws or issued executive orders meant to protect children from sex-change operations, hormone-blockers, and other medical interventions that switch their biological sex. An...



