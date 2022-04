Brickbat: Pinned Down

April 4, 2022

Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer Shawn Guetschow has resigned from an off-duty security job at Lincoln Middle School after video showed him kneeling on a 12-year-old girl's neck. Guetschow was restraining her while trying to break up a lunchroom fight. He remains employed by the Kenosha police department, which says it is investigating the incident.

